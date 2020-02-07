Judge admonishes man who murdered Buffalo mother: ‘You’re the coward’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As he was sentenced to 32 years to life in prison, a judge on Friday told Lemuele Jackson, “You’re a cold-blooded murderer, you have no soul, you have no conscience. You’re dangerous, you’re violent and you showed no mercy.”

Jackson was found guilty of murder in the 2018 shooting death of Santana Anderson, who was shot and killed outside of a home on Hagen Street. Judge Sheila DiTullio described Anderson as a role model.

“I’ve never had so many people in the courtroom on a case, so I guess Santana was special. Very special.”

Anderson was 26 years old when she was shot on Aug. 4, 2018. The shooting happened on Hagen Street after an earlier confrontation involving Jackson’s sister and a group of people.

The judge said Jackson fired six shots toward innocent bystanders, including Anderson.

Jackson, who was also found guilty of reckless endangerment and on weapons charges, said he was innocent, and had only been home for 30 days. He was found guilty by a jury after an earlier mistrial.

“It is crazy to have been through two trials, fighting for my life, for a crime I did not commit,” Jackson said.

Toward Anderson’s family and friends, Jackson said, “Peace be with you and I pray that the person responsible comes and turns themselves in sooner or later.”