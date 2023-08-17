BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A popular downtown restaurant will soon close its doors.

Lenox Grill announced Thursday morning on Facebook that it will only be open for two more weeks, closing on August 31.

“Dear Valued Customers, It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of the Lenox Grill at the end of this month. Thank you to everyone who has supported us throughout the years! We have loved serving the Buffalo community. Our last day of business will be Thursday, August 31. Stop by and grab a beer and some wings with us or stock up on that Korean BBQ sauce! Many thanks, The Lenox Grill Team”

Lenox Grill is located on North Street between Irving Place and Delaware Avenue.