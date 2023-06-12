BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Leonardo da Vinci High School will move to the campus of Buffalo State University by 2025, the Buffalo Public School District told News 4 on Monday.

The school is currently located on the campus of D’Youville University on Porter Avenue on the city’s Lower West Side.

The school will move to Buckham Hall on the campus of Buff State. That building is set to undergo “significant renovations” that are expected to be complete by September 2025, in advance of the 2025-26 school year. In the interim, the school will relocate from its current location to the former School 8 on Masten Avenue and East Utica Street.

The college prep school serves approximately 400 students. Buffalo Public Schools also said that the district and Buffalo State have been working to establish access to college classes on campus, which they say would “give da Vinci students the opportunity to gain a significant head start in college completion.”

They said that programs under discussion for college credits include fine and creative arts, life sciences foundations, content-based teacher academy and communications and public relations.

“The Buffalo Public School District applauds the New York State Legislature, including the Senator Ryan, Assembly member Rivera and the entire Western New York delegation, for their continued support in advancing the anticipated move of Leonardo da Vinci High School (PS 212) to Buckham Hall on the Buffalo State University campus,” the district said Monday.

The school has been located on the D’Youville campus for nearly 40 years.