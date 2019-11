BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Time is running out if you want to run in this year’s Turkey Trot.

Less than 1,000 spots remain in the race.

The Thanksgiving Day race routinely sells out, with 14,000 people running to support the YMCA’s financial assistance program.

The 124th annual Turkey Trot kicks off at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning.