BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s been about 10 years since the first Buffalo Porchfest, and now there’s just under a week left to register for the 2023 event.

Taking place Saturday, May 20, participants can sign up either as a performer or a host.

“Our amazing staff at the Elmwood Village Association is eagerly awaiting to see what bands will be performing and what porches we will be on this year!” the Elmwood Village Association wrote on its website.

Signups for this year’s Porchfest began April 5, with a deadline of April 27 at 5 p.m. Following that, locations and pairings in Buffalo’s Elmwood Village neighborhood will be announced on May 14.

To sign up, click or tap here.

Another popular event, the South Buffalo Porchfest is also coming up soon. Registration for the June 24 festival will end on May 20.