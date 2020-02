BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–There are two weeks left to send in applications to join the NFTA Police force.

NFTA says the upcoming exam starts the process of finding candidates for its police department.

Applications are due by next Friday, March 6. There is a $25 fee due with the application.

The test takes place on Saturday, March 28, at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

In addition to the written test, there is also a physical exam, NFTA says.

