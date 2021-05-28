Leukemia Lymphoma Society “Light the Night” to return to Canalside

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After taking a year off hosting its biggest annual fundraiser in person, the Leukemia Lymphoma Society will bring Light the Night back to Canalside this fall. And there’s an opportunity next week for local companies and employees to get in on the fun.

Light the Night drew thousands of people to Canalside in 2019, after outgrowing Delaware Park, where it was held for many years.

The event brings cancer survivors, supporters, friends, and family together to walk and raise awareness for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Western New York.

The annual fundraising campaign kicks off Wednesday with a virtual executive launch.

The launch provides individuals and companies with what they need to form a team, get involved and raise money for LLS.

Although this part of the campaign is virtual, event leaders are thrilled this year’s Light the Night will be in-person.

“The event itself has always been a very powerful one, very emotional, and I agree with you, it’s one of the most impressive things I’ve been a part of over the years,” Light the Night Chair Michael O’Leary said. “It’s an incredible opportunity for us, all people, whether we’re cancer survivors or COVID survivors, to come together and celebrate that opportunity. And in the wake of the pandemic, we still have a big challenge ahead of us to cure cancer.”

The executive launch will be at 8 a.m., Wednesday. Light the Night will be held Friday evening, October 1 at Canalside.