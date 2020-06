BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The coronavirus pandemic isn’t holding back the grand finale of a major competition and fundraiser for the Western New York Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Every year, the organization picks a Boy and Girl of the Year. Then, there is a competition for the Man and Woman of the Year.

That big finish is happening virtually this Saturday.

Wednesday morning on Wake Up!, we were joined by Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Executive Director Michael Crisona and Freed Maxick’s Joe Burwick.