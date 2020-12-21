Levy happy Bills fans get the chance to see such a great team

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The last time the Buffalo Bills won the division Marv Levy was the head coach.

We spoke to the Hall-of-Famer today about this new achievement. Levy tells us he’s happy that Bills fans are getting the chance to see such a great team.

“And I am thrilled for the Buffalo Bills fins. They are the best, I’ve coached at a lot of places in my 47-year coaching career, and the Buffalo Bills fans are so deserving. And I sure hope they get it all the way finally and I’ll be cheering with them,” he added.

Levy says there’s still “a long, hard road ahead” as the Bills get ready for the playoffs.