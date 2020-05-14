1  of  2
Coronavirus
Although some regions are ready to reopen, the problem is not gone Here is a list of essential services in NYS
1  of  2
Live Now
Return to Racing: First live sporting event in months kicks off in the Carolinas this Sunday News 4 at 5
Closings
There are currently 282 active closings. Click for more details.

Lexington Co-op delivering groceries to local fire stations on Friday

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Lexington Co-op opens doors at new location

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Lexington Co-op Markets will deliver groceries to two local fire stations on Friday.

The market says it wants to help the stations keep their shelves stocked and their stomachs full.

The Co-op will drop off groceries starting at 1 p.m. at the Engine 36/Ladder 13 Buffalo Fire Station on Hertel Ave., as well as the Engine 19 Fire Station on Forest Ave.

In addition, Lexington Co-op will deliver gift cards to every D District Buffalo Police officer.

The co-op is also bringing a full lunch for the firefighters to enjoy.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss