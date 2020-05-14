Lexington Co-op delivering groceries to local fire stations on Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Lexington Co-op Markets will deliver groceries to two local fire stations on Friday.

The market says it wants to help the stations keep their shelves stocked and their stomachs full.

The Co-op will drop off groceries starting at 1 p.m. at the Engine 36/Ladder 13 Buffalo Fire Station on Hertel Ave., as well as the Engine 19 Fire Station on Forest Ave.

In addition, Lexington Co-op will deliver gift cards to every D District Buffalo Police officer.

The co-op is also bringing a full lunch for the firefighters to enjoy.