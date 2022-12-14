BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Employees of the Lexington Co-op locations on Hertel Avenue and Elmwood Avenue have the opportunity to vote on unionization. The election, which is open to a number of non-administrative employees, will take place in two parts on Wednesday.

Employees eligible to vote must have been on the payroll during the period ending December 3.

On November 14, Workers United filed a petition, seeking to represent employees at the Buffalo grocery stores, according to a National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) document.

The week prior, Lexington Co-op employees attempting to organize a union announced in a letter to the company’s Board of Directors that they had formed a committee.

About 120 workers between both stores are voting during Wednesday’s election, Lexington Co-op Workers United tells News 4. They say the votes are expected to be counted Thursday morning.

Workers United was one of the driving forces behind the historic unionization of Starbucks stores across the United States, the first store of which was right here in Buffalo.