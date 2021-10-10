Life Church Buffalo cuts the ribbon on new auditorium

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Life Church Buffalo is celebrating the grand opening of a brand new auditorium.

The church can now house 650 people for its worship services.

The lead pastor tells us, it’s taken two years to get to this point to help accommodate their growing congregation.

“We’ve been in this building for 11 years now. And back in 2019, we were kind of busting at the seams, so we added a new auditorium on, Now this gives us the ability to have a nice foyer space. We have a great kids program, we’ve been growing and young families and kids are bugging their parents to come to church which was a fun thing. I don’t think faith and fun should be mutually exclusive from one another,” said Peter Jankowski, lead pastor, Life Church Buffalo.

The pastor says their work goes beyond the four walls of the church and they aim to serve the community.