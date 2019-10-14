Lights flashing again at Shea’s Seneca as marquee makes its return

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The lights are flashing again at Shea’s Seneca, a South Buffalo landmark.

If you’ve driven down Seneca Street in south Buffalo lately you’ll notice a transformation is underway in that area.

A major project there was the renovation of the Shea’s Seneca building, which was built in 1929, by Michael Shea. He also built Shea’s Buffalo and the North Park Theater.

The building opened in late 2018 and includes 23 apartments, a banquet facility, a craft beer store, and a Mexican Restaurant.

Today, Public Espresso opened in the building and the marquee out front was officially dedicated.

“It is the story of not only South Buffalo, but the entire city of Buffalo. Each neighborhood by neighborhood that we see growing, and we see an investment, we see jobs and opportunity created. We see property values rising up, and we’re seeing an incredible vision taking place,” Senator Tim Kennedy said.

National Grid made the marquee’s return possible, with a $200,000 grant.