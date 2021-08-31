List: Buffalo is 9th best city for runners in the US

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to a new list by Runners Need, Buffalo is the ninth best U.S. city for runners, and the only New York location to crack the top 10.

Factors that went into these rankings included traffic, air pollution, running events, crime rate and the number of green spaces to explore.

According to the study, Buffalo has the “second best access to green spaces and parks” in the whole country. They say “there are around 140 parks per 100,000 residents.”

In terms of running events, Buffalo ranked 15th.

But on the negative side of things, Buffalo, like most New York locations on the list, ranked low for air cleanliness (53rd). New York City, which the study says has the fifth worst air quality in the U.S., came in last in the overall rankings.

MORE | Use this interactive tool for details on where each city ranked in each category.