List of downtown streets closing Thursday for movie filming

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Throughout most of Thursday, a number of streets in Buffalo will be shut down to allow filming of Nightmare Alley.

Guillermo del Toro and members of a star-studded cast, including Bradley Cooper, are in the Queen City this week to work on the movie.

On February 27, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., the following streets will be closed: