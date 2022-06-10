BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department on Friday reminded Buffalo residents that multiple streets will be closed to vehicular traffic starting at 6 a.m. on Saturday, June 11 and running through 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, for the 65th Annual Allentown Art Festival.

Here’s a list of closures:

Delaware Avenue – between North and Tupper streets

– between North and Tupper streets Allen Street – from Elmwood Avenue to North Pearl Street

– from Elmwood Avenue to North Pearl Street Franklin Street – between Virginia and Allen streets

– between Virginia and Allen streets Virginia Street – from Delaware Avenue to Franklin Street

– from Delaware Avenue to Franklin Street Virginia Place – between Virginia and Allen streets

– between Virginia and Allen streets Allen/Wadsworth streets – from Elmwood Avenue to Hudson Street

Artists will begin setting up their booths along the streets listed above starting at 6 p.m. Friday evening. Motorists should expect intermittent traffic interruptions and greatly reduced on-street parking throughout the festival.

Mayor Brown also noted that Delaware Avenue is down to two lanes, with one northbound and one southbound lane from North Street to Gates Circle, due to construction work. Flashing signs are posted at each end of the work zone.