UB, Fredonia rank among top public universities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the eighth year in a row, the University at Buffalo (UB) has been ranked on the U.S. News & World Report list of top 50 public universities in the nation.

And for the fourth year in a row, it’s in the top 40. This year, UB came in a number 38.

“We are proud that UB continues to be recognized among the top universities in the nation and to positively impact the world through our research, scholarship, creative activities, education, clinical care and engagement activities,” Provost A. Scott Weber says.

Among public and private universities, UB was ranked 93rd. In the annual rankings, nearly 1,900 four-year institutions are assessed. Factors that led to UB’s ranking include social mobility, engineering programs with doctorate degrees and affordability for veterans.

Additionally, UB ranked high for its percentage of international students. Specifically, 14 percent of the school’s students are from outside the United States.

Here’s how UB stacked up in a number of categories:

53rd – best colleges for veterans

55th – social mobility

63rd – undergraduate engineering programs that offer doctorate degree (35th among public schools)

76th – undergraduate nursing programs (56th among public schools)

82nd – undergraduate computer science programs (45th among public schools)

84th – undergraduate business programs (51st among public schools)

172nd – best value schools (77th among public schools)

And UB’s not the only SUNY school getting recognition from the U.S. News & World Report. Fredonia came in at number 14 when public universities in the north were ranked.

When best regional universities in the north (public and private) were listed, SUNY Fredonia came in at number 62.

Like UB, Fredonia also ranked high for social mobility.

“I am very pleased with this U.S. News ranking regarding SUNY Fredonia,” said Fredonia President Stephen H. Kolison Jr. “This is a clear manifestation of the outstanding work done by our faculty and staff, and the achievements of our students. I invite prospective college students to consider us as their destination and therefore experience the remarkable educational opportunities we offer to all our students.”

SUNY Fredonia has been ranked as a U.S. News & World Report “Best College” every year since 1989.