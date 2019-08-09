Live Now
Lithium storage devices to be made at east side facility

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

(WIVB) — The former American Axle site in Buffalo will soon be a center for driving green energy in the Queen City.

Viridi Parente announced it will make lithium storage devices at the east side facility.

The devices will help provide power to the Buffalo medical campus, including the Hauptman-Woodward Medical Research Institute.

It will allow the institute to install a high-powered cryo-electron microscope.

Lawmakers say this is good for the medical campus and all of western New York, and will help make the state carbon-neutral by 2050.

