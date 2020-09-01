Little boy fighting cancer celebrated today for his efforts to give back to others in his shoes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A little boy fighting cancer was celebrated today for his efforts to give back to others in his shoes.

We’ve introduced you to 7-year-old Desmond Benimoff a few times in the last year.

The first, about a year ago during our Make-A-Wish Radiothon with 97 Rock.

Now today, he got a limo ride to Sonic Drive-In in Cheektowaga today for his celebration.

He won the grand prize for the P.U.N.T. organization’s virtual walk earlier this summer and helped to raise money for the organization.

In turn, P.U.N.T. and Sonic gave him a party with free Sonic food for a year and a signed Buffalo Bills helmet!

Desmond was diagnosed with leukemia in January of 2019.

His mom says he’s expected to finish treatment next March.

“There are no words to explain how proud I am of him. This morning the nurse came to our house and accessed his port because he’s getting chemo tomorrow. The rest of the morning he was looking out the window for the limo.”

Today’s event also helped to kick off Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month which starts tomorrow.

Gold is the color of pediatric cancer and Sonic is also selling gold ribbons for $1 throughout the month of September to raise money to help those fighting pediatric cancer.

Former Bills Punter Brian Moorman founded the P.U.N.T. Foundation.

It helps families of kids fighting pediatric cancer.