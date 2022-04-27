BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Little Caesars is looking to add 11 new stores in the Buffalo area.

The pizza chain plans to accomplish this “in the coming years” by signing three multi-unit franchise agreements by next year.

“Demand for our brand is strong in Buffalo, and we’re aiming to give consumers and entrepreneurs more of what they want,” said Craig Sherwood, Vice President of U.S. Development. “Buffalo has a flourishing entrepreneurial community, and it’s also a city that knows its food, and we are eager to grow our footprint there.”

Now, they’re looking for investors. Franchising investments with the company start at roughly $360,000 and include incentive programs for veterans and first responders.

Members of Little Caesars’ franchise development team are planning to hold a free webinar for people looking to learn more about this. It’s happening Tuesday, May 3 at 3 p.m. To register for the webinar, click or tap here.

Since its founding in 1959, Little Caesars has become the third-largest pizza chain in the world. It has stores in 27 countries and territories around the world.

New stores in the Buffalo area would join the handful of locations in Dunkirk, Lockport and the northtowns.