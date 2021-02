BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)-- The Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says the felony assault charges against Buffalo Police Department Officers Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe have been dismissed by Grand Jury. They were the officers seen in the video this summer pushing protestor Martin Gugino to the ground outside of Buffalo City Hall.

Flynn says he provided all relevant information and evidence to the grand jury. He says he played it fair and balanced.