Shea’s Buffalo celebrates opening after 547 days

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s almost time for the curtain to go up at Shea’s Performing Arts Center.

The theatre will be hosting its first live performance series since the pandemic began starting Friday.

The cast and crew of Disney’s Frozen has been here in the Queen City since August preparing for the show.

It’ll actually be their first performance ever in front of an audience in North America. The president of Shea’s says it’s great to have live performances back.

And if you’re headed to a show at Shea’s, their indoor mask mandate will be strictly enforced.