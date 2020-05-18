Live streaming Osprey Camera back up and running at Tifft Nature Preserve

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Tifft Nature Preserve says the live streaming Osprey Camera is back online to view nesting activities.

After experiencing some delays while making necessary IT system updates, Buffalo Society of Natural Sciences officials, who operate Tifft, say the cam is back up and running just in time.

They say three eggs have been laid since the osprey returned in March.

Tifft officials expect them to hatch any day.

The live stream began in the spring of 2019, and gives a birds-eye view of the nesting platform, so viewers can observe the osprey prepare their nest and lay eggs.

You can watch the stream here.

Tifft will provide updates and highlights on its Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

