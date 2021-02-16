Live updates: Crews keeping streets plowed in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)

Tuesday, 6:15 a.m.

Buffalo DPW Commissioner Michael Finn joined us for another update on how the city is responding to the snow. He says drivers should allow themselves extra time for wherever they’re going.

Having Buffalo students on break from school this week is advantageous for crews, since there won’t be as many vehicles on the road as the morning continues.

“Salt has been on the average, as far as consumption goes,” Finn says, noting that “we’re still not done.” He says events that need salt can still happen in March and early April.

Tuesday, 5:39 a.m.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m., the City of Buffalo provided an update on how the city is responding to the snow.

As of this time, five or six inches of snow has fallen in the city. Buffalo’s Department of Public Works is working to keep both the main and secondary streets plowed.

As the morning goes on, the DPW will begin transitioning to side streets. City residents are being asked to follow parking regulations to help in the snow removal process.