Live Well Erie van to provide Narcan, syringes and training in downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Live Well Erie van will once again be rolling into downtown Buffalo.

The Erie County Department of Health is bringing the community curbside care in an effort to curb the growing number of overdose deaths.

Live Well Erie will be giving out harm reduction resources like clean syringes, Narcan and on-the-spot training for those devices. They’ll also have flu, COVID-19 and Hepatitis A vaccines.

The van will be parked outside the Rath Building from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

