BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A rapper who rose to fame alongside 50 Cent is coming to Buffalo.

Lloyd Banks will perform at VENU on August 7. Tickets for the concert at the W. Chippewa Street venue are now on sale for $30 each.

The ticket link for the concert says more DJs and performers will be announced and attendees must be at least 21 years old.

Starting his career as part of G-Unit with 50 Cent and Tony Yayo, the group’s first album came out in 2003. Banks’ first solo album arrived the following year.

Doors for his Buffalo concert open at 6 p.m. To get tickets, click or tap here. VIP tables can also be reserved by messaging VENU on Facebook or Instagram.