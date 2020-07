BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Lloyd says due to the power outage in North Buffalo, its Hertel Factory and Churn are closed the rest of the day.

On Twitter, Lloyd announced a truck will be parked outside until 9 p.m. and will take walk-up and DoorDash orders, with a limited menu.

There will be no phone or online orders the rest of the day, and Lloyd says to stat tuned regarding news about Saturday.