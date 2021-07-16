Lloyd Taco Factory owner hoping for live music at upcoming Elmwood location, pending council approval

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The owner of Lloyd’s Taco Factory is finalizing plans for a new location in the Elmwood Village. It’s been in the works since before the pandemic. The plans include outdoor live music which requires a permit from the city, pending neighborhood support.

Peter Cimino is the co-founder of Lloyd Products Inc and said it’s always been a goal to open a location on Elmwood.

“We got wind that the old Cecelia’s might be for rent and we were excited about it. We think it’s the best location on all of Elmwood,” Cimino said.

He said he wants the new location to be a destination spot with a backyard BBQ feel. He wants live music which will need to be approved by the common council.

“The process has been a bit frustrating to say the least we had our time with the planning board it was very short about three minutes,” he said.

Cimino wants to build a high-tech acoustic fence to mitigate the noise.

Joel Feroleto is the common council member for the area and said many neighbors think it’s a great idea but there are some with concerns.

“Neighbors are very reasonable and I think there’s a possibility that the neighbors and owner can work together to find a solution,” Feroleto said.

There will be a public hearing on July 27, then the common council will vote.

Some neighbors told News 4 they think it could work out.

“If the owners are respectful of the neighborhood and keep it toned down especially late at night,” said Tom Buckham.

Mark Adamusik said he’s in favor of anything that will bring new business and fun to Elmwood.

“I think if they set certain boundaries or rules and limit it to certain days,” he said.

Cimino said he looks forward to continuing the conversation and is hoping for the best.

“We like to push the envelope a little bit and bring things here the city wants and the city deserves.”

He said if he receives the permit in a couple of weeks he’s hoping for an early fall opening.