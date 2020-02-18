Lloyd Taco Factory rolling into the Elmwood Village this summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Lookout Elmwood Village, Lloyd will be opening its third taco factory at 716 Elmwood Ave., the former site of Cecilia’s, this summer.

“We are thrilled to have found the perfect home for our next Taco Factory – in the heart of the Elmwood Village at 716 Elmwood,” said Peter Cimino, Founder, and CEO of Lloyd Products, Inc. “We recognize the neighborhood was hoping for something amazing to come to this iconic location and we’re confident we will deliver just that.”

Lloyd says it’s aiming to open in June, with construction expected to begin in the coming weeks.

Cimino says the outdoor space will allow for live music, movie nights, and exclusive food items.

“I’m really excited about inviting a few select food trucks, as well as cart vendors to offer a variety of options to our customers. Showcasing these amenities will provide a special synergy on the block, bringing our brand’s journey full circle,” he added.