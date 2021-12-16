Loaded gun found in student’s backpack at Bennett High School

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a loaded handgun was found inside a student’s backpack at Bennett High School.

The gun was found by police on Thursday around 11 a.m. after they received a tip.

The 15-year-old student has been taken into police custody. As of 12:15 p.m., those inside the school are still sheltering in place.

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now