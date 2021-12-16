Loaded gun found in student’s backpack at Bennett High School

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a loaded handgun was found inside a student’s backpack at Bennett High School.
The gun was found by police on Thursday around 11 a.m. after they received a tip.
The 15-year-old student has been taken into police custody. As of 12:15 p.m., those inside the school are still sheltering in place.
