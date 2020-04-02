Loaded Lumber providing ways to show loved ones you’re thinking of them

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Social distancing isn’t easy. Many of us may be missing a loved one or grandparent, someone we can’t be close to right now. So, a local company is helping with a “little pocket hug.”

“Kids can sign and drop off on people’s door stops or mailboxes, send out to loved ones and to let them know that we’re thinking about them even though we can’t be close right now,” Loaded Lumber co-owner Jillian Canann said.

It’s Loaded Lumber’s latest idea to help bring people together during this time.

The DIY woodworking studio is owned by two moms, and for the time being, they have shifted to working from their homes. They’re still able to produce and ship out these personalized pocket hugs to your home.

And the decorating process helps kids to put on a creative thinking cap! They can even leave a special message for their loved one on the back of the keepsake.

It’s something interactive, too, for the kids right now, especially since they’re home. So beyond school work, it’s nice to get something done and have a creative outlet for them.

And Loaded Lumber has some other ideas up their sleeves.

“All people out on walks right now, they’re looking for rainbows and now we’ve added teddy bears and we have the kids color them and then place them in their windows. So when people are out and about they get to spot your teddy bear in the window.”

“So, it’s just our way of finding the joy in a really difficult situation, tapping into that creative outlet and spreading the love even though we can’t really be around each other right now.”

More information can be found at this link.