Local 5-year-old with genetic condition learns she’s going to meet Carrie Underwood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local five-year-old got a huge surprise on Friday morning.

Pandora was born with Holt-Oram syndrome, a genetic condition that affects her arms and hands.

She happens to be a big Carrie Underwood fan, and our friends at WYRK helped make her dreams come true by giving her and her mom tickets to Underwood’s performance in Buffalo next month.

Not only that, but Pandora will get to meet Underwood before the show too!

Watch the moment this sweet, shy little girl learned what was happening in the video above.