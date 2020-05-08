Local activist honored ahead of National Do Something Goof for Your Neighbor Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A local activist is being honored for his positivity during a tough time.

The Buffalo Common Council will recognize Starr Valentino next week ahead of National Do Something Good for Your Neighbor Day.

The dome of Buffalo’s City Hall and Niagara Falls will be lit purple in honor of the day.

The day is celebrated each year on May 16th.

Valentino says this year, the day comes at the perfect time.

His hope is that the day sparks people to continue acts of kindness around our area.

Valentino says he has also been honored by President Trump and former President Obama for creating this national holiday.