Local artist creating mural in honor of architect John E. Brent

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Another local mural artist will be hard at work creating a tribute to the city’s first black architect.

Artist James Cooper III is creating a new mural featuring John E. Brent.

It will be installed at the Buffalo Zoo.

Cooper is working with a local historian to detail Brent’s many contributions to our community.

Brent designed the Michigan Avenue YMCA in 1928. He also worked on many other historic buildings in the Buffalo region.

The Albright-Knox Public Art Initiative made this all possible.