Local artist paints tribute to Bills players and Pancho Billa

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local artist is paying tribute to some of the Buffalo Bills Hall of Famers in an eye-catching way. He’s painting a mural on Buffalo’s East Side.

“I’ve been doing it for a long time, over forty something years,” said David “New York” Jones, who’s painted mural across Buffalo.

It doesn’t take a long time for you to notice something new on the corner of Townsend and Peckham in Buffalo.

“Buffalo police, the firemen, people that work for National Grid or whatever, everybody all line up to take pictures,” said Jones.

David “New York” Jones makes it look easy, as he paints freehand.

“Sketch a lil bit and then I just start painting,” said Jones.

The mural on Townsend Street is his newest master piece.

“It’s about 6 to 10 hours per player,” said Jones.

Jones spent the last few days painting bills hall of famers on the fence of this East Side home. But it’s what’s on the other side of the fence that may also catch your eye.

Jason Hardy, the home owner, says this Bills Hall of Fame wall wouldn’t be complete with another great. He says he wanted to pay tribute to Bills superfan Ezra Castro, better known as Pancho Billa, who died from cancer in May.

“Me being a Bills fan, why not have the biggest Bills fan?” said Hardy.

Hardy commissioned Jones to paint the eye-catching fence. He says this is more than just a painting — it serves a purpose.

“It gives people hope. You know makes people feel good, makes the area look better, makes it feel better. It just makes it more pleasant. And who doesn’t like the Bills?” said Hardy.

“It’s life I’m bringing to the community a little bit you know and I’m glad to be a part of it,” said Jones.

Jones is no stranger to creating cool art. He says he’s painted several things for Anchor Bar in Buffalo. He says his next job will be a painting of Marilyn Monroe in Niagara Falls. He plans to finish up this mural in the next few days.