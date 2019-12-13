Local arts programs get financial boost

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Gifts for Greatness program has over the years given out more than $100,000 to organizations across Western New York, and Thursday kept that going with $32,000 to help 32 local grassroots cultural organizations.

The program is hosted by the Arts Services Initiative of Western New York, and helps culture organizations that usually run on a budget of $20,000 by connecting them with funding and other opportunities.

Some of the groups that received funds include the Lockport Public Arts Council, the Buffalo Jazz Collective and Starring Buffalo.