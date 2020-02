One of the area’s most decorated basketball coaches is thanking the EMT’s and hospital team who helped to save his life.

Sal Buscaglia had a special Valentine’s Day-eve reunion today at mercy hospital.

Buscaglia is known for coaching women’s hoops at both UB and Hilbert College.

Last June he nearly lost his life after a heart attack. Today he thanked the staff at the hospital who saved him.

To make this reunion all the more special, Valentine’s Day is Buscaglia’s birthday.