BUFFALO, N.Y. — The boy and his family who are getting a boost from the new “Baby Buffaloada” t-shirt say they’re grateful for the support.

EXCLUSIVE! Limited edition "Baby Buffaloada" is available now through February 9th to benefit Harrison Hazlett and his fight with Osteosarcoma. Presented by @WestHerr: https://t.co/VEYGYaJoPX #BillsMafia #Buffalo pic.twitter.com/ObTlrwLoWZ — 26shirts: Buffalo (@26shirts) January 27, 2020

Dayna and Alex Hazlett and Del Reid, the founder of 26shirts.com, joined us to talk about the design and what it means for Harrison and their family.