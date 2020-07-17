Local breweries get creative in response to Gov. Cuomo’s new restaurant guidance

A meal must be ordered along with alcohol in all establishments in New York State.

That’s according to Governor Cuomo’s new guidance that began on Thursday.

During a telephone conference yesterday, Cuomo said he issued the new restaurant guidance because there was still a lack of compliance on social distancing and mask-wearing throughout the state.

A couple of local breweries are getting creative in response to the new guidance.

For example, check out Lafayette Brewing Company’s $1 menu:

You can see Lafayette gets tongue in cheek here with items such as “a piece of meat” and “9 french fries.”

Lafayette writes on Facebook, “We have a solution 😂 Also available: Jell-O Shots, Bloody Mary with Celery, and “Chef’s Choice” (literally whatever we feel like giving you from the kitchen).”

Hamburg Brewing decided to add a special option to the menu. The brewery says now, due to NYS Guidelines, all beer orders will have $0.01 crackers added to them.

A spokesperson for Hamburg Brewing released a statement to News 4 this afternoon saying:

“Hamburg Brewing has replaced the $0.01 Dum Dums on the menu with crackers. The brewery also has many excellent meal options for patrons to choose from and encourages customers to enjoy both food and drink during their visit to the brewery. HBC currently adheres to all proper health, cleaning, and distancing protocols, and takes the well-being of customers and employees very seriously.”

Flying Bison also says they will have small, inexpensive snacks on hand for customers to comply with the new guidance.

Every retail day, Flying Bison says it will also feature local food vendors.

Due to new NY regulations, bar customers must purchase food if they want drinks. Flying Bison will have small, inexpensive snacks on hand.



We will also be featuring local food vendors every retail day. Please consider supporting their businesses. Your taste buds will thank you! pic.twitter.com/q0fTFKyqRv — Flying Bison (@flyingbison) July 17, 2020

