BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A local business is making sure kids are learning critical STEM skills like problem-solving and creative thinking from a young age.

Engineering for Kids in Buffalo is now virtually teaching kids ages 4 through 14 things like coding, app development, Minecraft games, and virtual robotics, all from the safety of your own home.

An employee said this is an exciting way to spark your kids’ passions.

All the programs are accredited by STEM.org.