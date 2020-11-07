Local car dealers on edge following a rash of car thefts, surge of paper license tags

“Several individuals came in, they knocked through our garage door,” Right Direction Auto Co-owner Joe Adornetto said.

The owners described a group of young people, dropped off from cars in front of the dealership, breaking in, grabbing car keys, and using the unlock feature on the key fobs to steal six cars.

“They went into the shop, they knew where our keys were in our locked key box, took handfuls of keys, left with six cars immediately,” Adornetto added.

Adornetto told us, the group came back a short time later and stole two more cars.

Adornetto went to social media with pictures of the break-in and the tips came streaming in. They found out, someone was printing bogus paper “temporary” license tags, and attaching them to the stolen cars.

“We have been getting a lot of other dealerships that have been calling us and notifying us that they’ve had vehicles stolen,” Adornetto said.

Among those tips, a similar break-in at the Avis Car Rental lot across from the Buffalo Niagara Airport.

Thieves drove the cars right through a perimeter fence, breaking it down in three places.

Buffalo Police are investigating a number of break-in drive-offs, and the bogus paper license tags have been one of the clues.

“They have done an excellent job of identifying some of the individuals we believe responsible. There’s been a few arrests made in conjunction to people driving the stolen vehicles, and we expect more arrests to be coming,” Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo said.

Rinaldo told us, the detectives are still trying to determine if the car thefts are the work of one group of teenagers or more.

Police have not made an arrest following the RDA Buffalo break-in but there have been reports of other thefts at used car lots in Orchard Park, and North Buffalo.

Now a number of dealers are turning to anti-theft measures to avoid being the next target.