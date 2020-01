BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer from Buffalo is being honored for saving a child’s life.

Officer Stacey McIsaac performed CPR and the Heimlich maneuver on the boy while he was choking on food.

It happened at a holding facility in Donna, Texas last August. Today, she was awarded the CBP commissioner’s humanitarian award.

It’s given to people who demonstrate compassion and help others in extreme circumstances.