Local coffee shop is celebrating their “purfday”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A local coffee shop is celebrating one-year of finding homes for cats.

Purrfect Cafe and Gallery celebrated its “purfday” today.

It all started with the idea of getting more attention for cats in shelters.

Since last August, the cafe has helped more than 100 cats get adopted through the 10 Lives Club.

Purrfect’s owner says it’s taken a lot of work to get to where they are today.

Purrfect cafe is still expanding, they are expecting to get their beer and wine license in a few weeks.