BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As Russian troops close in on Ukraine’s capital, the Buffalo community is showing their support for citizens of Ukraine.

Western New Yorkers, along with public figures, met at the Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center to write letters to elected officials asking them to send more help. Their requests were answered because, as Congressman Brian Higgins said today, the White House will be sending billions of dollars of support to Ukraine.

“We have gotten word from the White House that there will be a $6.5 billion aid package for Ukraine,” Higgins said. “It’s for security, it’s humanitarian.”

“We are blessed to live in a free country, but we all have the responsibility of standing up and standing in solidarity with the people of Ukraine,” added Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.