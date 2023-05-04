BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Paula’s Donuts is celebrating Star Wars Day with some limited edition treats.
Internationally, May 4th is annually celebrated as “Star Wars Day” — a celebration of the beloved sci-fi series.
Paula’s didn’t pass up on their chance to honor the holiday, and throughout Thursday, customers can pick up donuts bearing resemblance to classic characters Chewbacca, Yoda and a stormtrooper.
In addition to grabbing a box in person, online orders are also an option. And trust me, they’re delicious.
But Paula’s isn’t the only local company celebrating Star Wars. For some, it’s an opportunity to fuse fantasy with something else many of us know and love — the Buffalo Bills.
Over at The BFLO Store, you can find an assortment of Star Wars/Bills crossover merchandise, including beach towels and garden flags.
Philanthropic apparel makers 26 Shirts reminded people to not forget blue cheese with their wings, sharing a photo of a design parodying popular spinoff series “The Mandalorian.” Their “Baby Buffaloda: This is the Way” design, is available for a limited time through May 9.
Latest Posts
- Bunk beds recalled because support slats can break
- DONE DEAL: New Bills stadium gets final governmental approval, construction can begin
- Jury finds Ed Sheeran didn’t copy Marvin Gaye classic
- Senate Democrats lambast GOP debt limit bill in Budget hearing
- Biden intel chief: ‘Almost a certainty’ China, Russia would exploit a US debt default
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.