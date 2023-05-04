BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Paula’s Donuts is celebrating Star Wars Day with some limited edition treats.

Internationally, May 4th is annually celebrated as “Star Wars Day” — a celebration of the beloved sci-fi series.

Paula’s didn’t pass up on their chance to honor the holiday, and throughout Thursday, customers can pick up donuts bearing resemblance to classic characters Chewbacca, Yoda and a stormtrooper.

In addition to grabbing a box in person, online orders are also an option. And trust me, they’re delicious.

But Paula’s isn’t the only local company celebrating Star Wars. For some, it’s an opportunity to fuse fantasy with something else many of us know and love — the Buffalo Bills.

Over at The BFLO Store, you can find an assortment of Star Wars/Bills crossover merchandise, including beach towels and garden flags.

Philanthropic apparel makers 26 Shirts reminded people to not forget blue cheese with their wings, sharing a photo of a design parodying popular spinoff series “The Mandalorian.” Their “Baby Buffaloda: This is the Way” design, is available for a limited time through May 9.

Happy Star Wars Day! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/LO1w4lLI2m — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) May 4, 2023