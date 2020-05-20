Local companies teaming up to make gowns for frontline workers at Catholic Health

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Two local companies are teaming up to provide more personal protective equipment for frontline workers at Catholic Health as hospital workers continue to suit up in the fight against COVID-19.

For many, personal protective equipment, such as hospital gowns, have been harder to come by.

Enter The Factory Buffalo.

It’s a cut and sew development company that’s putting it’s sewing machines to a different use.

Owner Molly Worth teamed up with QSG Technologies in Buffalo to make the gowns, which are made with a lightweight, washable protective fabric.

She says they’re different than the typical disposable gowns used in most hospitals.

Tom Burns with QSG Technologies says they’ve hired more people to meet the demand, including employees they had to let go of during this pandemic.

Both Burns and Worth say we’re all in this fight together and they wanted to make sure those on the front lines are well equipped.

Worth tells us they’ll be making between 5,000 and 10,000 gowns in the next month.

She says the first batch, about 600 of these, were delivered Wednesday to the St. Joseph Campus.