Local company donates 2,000 toys to kids

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lots of kids in Buffalo will have a very merry Christmas this year, thanks to a huge donation from a local toy company.

Buffalo Toy Sale started handing out 2,000 toys Tuesday afternoon at the George K. Arthur Community Center on Genesee St.

Organizers say they’re trying to make a difference in these kids’ lives.

“Someone like the Buffalo Toy Sale and Blue Bridges, and all these different organizations, coming together and contributing and giving 2,000 toys to these children. I mean that’s not a couple toys. I mean that’s a lot of kids that are gonna get toys and feel that Christmas feeling and spirit that they other wise wouldn’t have felt, Blue Bridges co-founder Jacob Becker said.

Some of those 2,000 toys were handed out on Tuesday. The rest will be given away on Friday.