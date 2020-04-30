Local company says #BeerItForward with “Give A Pint To The Front Line”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Minuteman Press says you can give a pint to frontline workers now by “beering it forward.”

Today the company launched a web page to support healthcare professionals working on the frontlines.

Minuteman says it will take donations on its Give A Pint web page and will purchase gift cards at participating local breweries with those cards.

The gift cards can be used on to-go orders for beer, food, merchandise, or down the road when the taprooms reopen.

Minuteman says it will donate the gift cards to local hospitals to distribute to their frontline workers.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.