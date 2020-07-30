Local contractor says state owes him for work performed on UB Medical School

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A million dollars, that’s what a local contractor says the state owes him for work performed on the UB Medical School in Buffalo.

Charles Sorce claims he incurred additional labor costs because of change orders and project delays.

Now, he says his fireproofing business is suffering because of cash-flow issues.

Sorce says he’s had borrow to keep the business going while he waits for the money.

He says the situation is taking a toll.

“This has ruined my life. And my daughter’s life. And everybody else in my office who’s been with me for years,” Sorce said.

