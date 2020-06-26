Local cycle studio owners forced to make last resort decision after hearing gyms are not in Phase 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–When gyms found out they wouldn’t be opening in Phase 4 earlier this week, the owners of a cycling studio in Buffalo were forced to make a last-resort decision to help them stay afloat.

Inside Revolution Cycling Studio, Tommy Bond pumps up his rhythm ride class on Friday morning.

But this studio is empty. The class he’s teaching will show up online.

This has been the norm for so many gyms over the past three-and-a-half months.

Amanda Meyers and two other co-owners spent weeks making sure their popular gym on Main Street was prepared for Phase 4 of reopening.

Bikes are spread six-feet apart, and socially distanced squares are taped on the floor upstairs.

But on Tuesday, they were hit with a disappointing blow. Gyms no longer fit in any phase reopening. There’s no light at the end of the dark tunnel.

And because of the unknown, Meyers says they were forced to rent out half their stationary bikes.

The bikes will be delivered straight to people’s homes for $200 a month.

That also includes unlimited on-demand classes.

Many other studios in Western New York did this too but Rev was trying to avoid it because these bikes are brand new.



They were used for just three weeks before doors closed.

And, as if that timing wasn’t bad enough, in 2019 Rev expanded four-fold.

The gym was booking out most classes at full capacity during the grand reopening last spring, and 11 months later, the pandemic hit.

Evolving, while the pedals continue revolving either here in Rev, or at someone’s home.

Meyers says they’re staying positive.

And they’re ready for when they get the green light to reopen.